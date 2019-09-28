Reviewing Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

Since Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 35 0.46 27.71M 4.76 7.56 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 1.67 11.81M 0.21 7.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc. Manning & Napier Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Manning & Napier Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 78,144,388.04% 18.5% 3.1% Manning & Napier Inc. 636,520,426.86% 1.6% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.48 and it happens to be 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Manning & Napier Inc. has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.8%. Insiders owned 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has 53.11% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.