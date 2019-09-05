Reviewing Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Encore Capital Group Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.