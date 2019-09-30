Reviewing Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s results

Since Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 35 0.44 27.71M 4.76 7.56 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 3.33 N/A 1.87 8.66

In table 1 we can see Encore Capital Group Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fidus Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 78,387,553.04% 18.5% 3.1% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Fidus Investment Corporation is $17.5, which is potential 17.37% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Fidus Investment Corporation.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.