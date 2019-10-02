Reviewing Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 35 0.45 27.71M 4.76 7.56 Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Encore Capital Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Encore Capital Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 78,811,149.03% 18.5% 3.1% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.