Reviewing Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Hospitals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Encompass Health Corporation has 91.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.6% of Encompass Health Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.88% of all Hospitals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Encompass Health Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health Corporation 0.00% 24.00% 5.90% Industry Average 23.29% 67.27% 7.18%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Encompass Health Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health Corporation N/A 62 20.56 Industry Average 131.76M 565.77M 40.32

Encompass Health Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Encompass Health Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Encompass Health Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.50 2.61

The rivals have a potential upside of 92.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Encompass Health Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encompass Health Corporation -4.62% 2.05% 1.38% -4.27% -13.08% 3.47% Industry Average 8.10% 12.70% 10.45% 36.23% 42.40% 34.22%

For the past year Encompass Health Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Encompass Health Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Encompass Health Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.38 and has 1.28 Quick Ratio. Encompass Health Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Encompass Health Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that Encompass Health Corporation is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Encompass Health Corporation’s rivals are 37.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Dividends

Encompass Health Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Encompass Health Corporation’s competitors beat Encompass Health Corporation.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy. This segment's hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients' physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of January 2, 2018, Encompass Health Corporation operated 127 hospitals, and 235 home health and hospice agencies in 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.