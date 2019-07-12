Reviewing Encana Corporation (ECA)’s and Its Competitors results

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) is a company in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Encana Corporation has 67.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 20.67% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.41% of Encana Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.19% of all Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Encana Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encana Corporation 0.00% 8.70% 4.00% Industry Average 7.66% 10.59% 4.75%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Encana Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Encana Corporation N/A 6 8.82 Industry Average 9.36B 122.27B 12.42

Encana Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Encana Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encana Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 4.00 2.41

With consensus target price of $9.33, Encana Corporation has a potential upside of 84.02%. The peers have a potential upside of 206.86%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Encana Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Encana Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encana Corporation -1.61% -8.3% 5.31% -23.84% -49.06% 16.61% Industry Average 2.40% 1.14% 3.00% 1.80% 0.00% 9.62%

For the past year Encana Corporation has stronger performance than Encana Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Encana Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Encana Corporation’s peers have 1.19 and 0.88 for Current and Quick Ratio. Encana Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Encana Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Encana Corporation is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.06. Competitively, Encana Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Encana Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Encana Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company owns interests in various assets, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations, including Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located offshore Nova Scotia. It also holds interests in assets that comprise the Eagle Ford in south Texas; Permian in west Texas; San Juan in northwest New Mexico; Piceance in northwest Colorado; and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in east Louisiana and west Mississippi. The company primarily markets its products to refiners, local distribution companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. Encana Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.