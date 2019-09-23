Reviewing Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s and Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU)’s results

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78 Star Group L.P. 10 0.27 N/A 0.76 12.69

Table 1 demonstrates Enbridge Inc. and Star Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Star Group L.P. has lower revenue and earnings than Enbridge Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Enbridge Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Star Group L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4% Star Group L.P. 0.00% 11.5% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.59 beta means Enbridge Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enbridge Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Star Group L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Star Group L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enbridge Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of Enbridge Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.8% of Star Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.2% of Enbridge Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Star Group L.P. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43% Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3%

For the past year Enbridge Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Star Group L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Enbridge Inc. beats Star Group L.P.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.