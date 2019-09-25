Reviewing Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)’s results

Both Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78 EQM Midstream Partners LP 41 4.23 N/A 2.32 16.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enbridge Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP. EQM Midstream Partners LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Enbridge Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Enbridge Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4% EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Enbridge Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EQM Midstream Partners LP is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Enbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EQM Midstream Partners LP are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. EQM Midstream Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Enbridge Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 25.24% and its average target price is $39.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.5% of Enbridge Inc. shares and 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.2% of Enbridge Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43% EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96%

For the past year Enbridge Inc. has 7.43% stronger performance while EQM Midstream Partners LP has -10.96% weaker performance.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 11 factors Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.