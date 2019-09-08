Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 6.13 N/A 3.71 20.20 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 and a Quick Ratio of 20.7. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and has 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.2 average price target and a 239.89% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 65.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.