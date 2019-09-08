Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|87
|6.13
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.97 beta means Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.
Liquidity
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 and a Quick Ratio of 20.7. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and has 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.2 average price target and a 239.89% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 65.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
