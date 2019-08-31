Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.23 N/A 3.71 20.20 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -1.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility and Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.