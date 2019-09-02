Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.30 N/A 3.71 20.20 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 31.6% respectively. Insiders owned 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.