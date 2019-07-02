Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

We are comparing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 7.23 N/A 3.71 24.22 Repligen Corporation 62 19.69 N/A 0.37 185.51

Table 1 highlights Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Repligen Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Repligen Corporation is $65, which is potential -24.46% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 86.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Repligen Corporation.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.