Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22,845,260.29% 19.3% 18.2% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 716,460,684.22% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $57, with potential downside of -5.13%. Competitively Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 239.51%. The results provided earlier shows that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.