Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.60 N/A 3.71 20.20 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 0%. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.