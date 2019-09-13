Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Since Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 6.18 N/A 3.71 20.20 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 41.10 N/A -2.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.7. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 233.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Comparatively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.