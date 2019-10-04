Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

We are contrasting Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 13.39M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23,120,464.44% 19.3% 18.2% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 410,950,495.66% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility & Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -8.83% downside potential and an average target price of $57.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.