Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 7.30 N/A 3.71 24.22 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.78 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.29 beta indicates that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 100.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 90% respectively. About 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.