Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|88
|7.30
|N/A
|3.71
|24.22
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|6.78
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19%
|18%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.29 beta indicates that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.52 beta.
Liquidity
18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 100.87%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 90% respectively. About 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-1.06%
|-1.73%
|-6.28%
|18.3%
|-12.02%
|26.95%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|8.06%
|3.13%
|-41.74%
|-27.6%
|-53.43%
|-28.08%
For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
