Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.82 N/A 3.71 24.22 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 19.35 N/A -1.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.29 beta means Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated has beta of 2.01 which is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 28.98% and its average price target is $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 76.9% respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Comparatively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.