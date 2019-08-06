Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

This is a contrast between Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 5.74 N/A 3.71 20.20 Ardelyx Inc. 3 479.86 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ardelyx Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Its competitor Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Comparatively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.