Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 6.14 N/A 3.71 20.20 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 128.77 N/A -2.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 46.5%. Insiders held 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.