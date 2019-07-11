Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 7.30 N/A 3.71 24.22 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.85 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential upside of 371.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 0% respectively. About 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.