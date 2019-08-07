Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

This is a contrast between Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 5.95 N/A 3.71 20.20 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 4.02% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.