Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

This is a contrast between Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|90
|5.95
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 4.02% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
