Reviewing Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)’s and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)’s results

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.59 N/A 1.13 12.32 SemGroup Corporation 13 0.27 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enable Midstream Partners LP and SemGroup Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1% SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Enable Midstream Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.23 beta. In other hand, SemGroup Corporation has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enable Midstream Partners LP is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, SemGroup Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. SemGroup Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Enable Midstream Partners LP and SemGroup Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 SemGroup Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 12.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14. Meanwhile, SemGroup Corporation’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 39.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that SemGroup Corporation looks more robust than Enable Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares and 0% of SemGroup Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of SemGroup Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96% SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06%

For the past year Enable Midstream Partners LP has 2.96% stronger performance while SemGroup Corporation has -8.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Enable Midstream Partners LP beats SemGroup Corporation.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.