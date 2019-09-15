Reviewing Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)’s and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)’s results

Both Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.58 N/A 1.13 12.32 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enable Midstream Partners LP and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enable Midstream Partners LP and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 13.18% upside potential and an average price target of $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares and 16.78% of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares. 0.3% are Enable Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35%

For the past year Enable Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Summary

Enable Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.