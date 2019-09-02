Reviewing EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX)’s and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)’s results

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Paringa Resources Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EMX Royalty Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EMX Royalty Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.1% and 0%. Insiders held 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35% Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16%

For the past year EMX Royalty Corporation has 20.35% stronger performance while Paringa Resources Limited has -63.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors EMX Royalty Corporation beats Paringa Resources Limited.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.