Reviewing Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)’s and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s results

Both Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.84 N/A 0.39 35.83 Safehold Inc. 26 17.09 N/A 0.66 50.11

Table 1 highlights Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Safehold Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s upside potential is 25.09% at a $17 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Safehold Inc. is $26, which is potential -9.41% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Empire State Realty Trust Inc. seems more appealing than Safehold Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.2% of Safehold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.1% of Safehold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55% Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75%

For the past year Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Safehold Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.