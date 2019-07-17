Reviewing Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)’s and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)’s results

We are contrasting Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.36 N/A 0.36 42.87 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 2.16 5.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 1.5% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 8.9%

Risk and Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s 0.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 21.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares and 0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 1.63% -1.39% 0.26% -2.69% -8.36% 9.35% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. -0.34% 7.64% -3.24% -13.45% 25.96% 10.96%

For the past year Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.