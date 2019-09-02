Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s results

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.80 N/A 0.39 35.55 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.51 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Starwood Property Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is presently more expensive than Starwood Property Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 15.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 66.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend while Starwood Property Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.