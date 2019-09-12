Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)’s results

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|6.31
|N/A
|0.39
|35.55
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.59
|N/A
|-6.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Spirit MTA REIT.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Spirit MTA REIT’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-711.8%
|-11.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares. Competitively, Spirit MTA REIT has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-4.12%
|-10.68%
|-10.9%
|-13.5%
|-16.94%
|-5.16%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|-0.24%
|1.33%
|30.74%
|13%
|-1.01%
|22.67%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance while Spirit MTA REIT has 22.67% stronger performance.
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spirit MTA REIT.
