Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)’s results

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.31 N/A 0.39 35.55 Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.59 N/A -6.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Spirit MTA REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Spirit MTA REIT’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares. Competitively, Spirit MTA REIT has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance while Spirit MTA REIT has 22.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spirit MTA REIT.