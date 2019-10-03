Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s results

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 14 0.00 41.08M 0.39 35.55 Power REIT 10 0.00 1.33M 0.29 30.96

Table 1 demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Power REIT is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 296,606,498.19% 0% 0% Power REIT 13,393,756.29% 6.3% 2.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 14.2% of Power REIT shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend while Power REIT had bullish trend.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Power REIT.