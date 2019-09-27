Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 14 0.00 41.08M 0.39 35.55 Investors Real Estate Trust 70 -11.01 11.55M -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 299,416,909.62% 0% 0% Investors Real Estate Trust 16,445,963.26% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Investors Real Estate Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Investors Real Estate Trust is $74.17, which is potential 0.69% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 63.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance while Investors Real Estate Trust has 29.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Investors Real Estate Trust.