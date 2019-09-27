Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|14
|0.00
|41.08M
|0.39
|35.55
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|70
|-11.01
|11.55M
|-1.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|299,416,909.62%
|0%
|0%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|16,445,963.26%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Investors Real Estate Trust can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Investors Real Estate Trust is $74.17, which is potential 0.69% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 63.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-4.12%
|-10.68%
|-10.9%
|-13.5%
|-16.94%
|-5.16%
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|4.13%
|7.65%
|6.64%
|9.39%
|17.62%
|29.92%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance while Investors Real Estate Trust has 29.92% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Investors Real Estate Trust.
