Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s results

This is a contrast between Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.75 N/A 0.39 35.55 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -189.03 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance while Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 13.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.