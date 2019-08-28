Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s results

This is a contrast between Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|5.75
|N/A
|0.39
|35.55
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|-189.03
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-4.12%
|-10.68%
|-10.9%
|-13.5%
|-16.94%
|-5.16%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance while Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 13.81% stronger performance.
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
