Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.98 N/A 0.39 35.55 American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.81 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Empire State Realty OP L.P. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Empire State Realty OP L.P. and American Finance Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend while American Finance Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 3 of the 5 factors American Finance Trust Inc.