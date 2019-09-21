Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|5.98
|N/A
|0.39
|35.55
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.81
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and American Finance Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Empire State Realty OP L.P. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Empire State Realty OP L.P. and American Finance Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-4.12%
|-10.68%
|-10.9%
|-13.5%
|-16.94%
|-5.16%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend while American Finance Trust Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 3 of the 5 factors American Finance Trust Inc.
