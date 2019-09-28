Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK)’s and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s results

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 14 0.00 41.08M 0.39 35.78 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 2.16 201.85M 1.56 24.16

Table 1 demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 298,329,702.25% 0% 0% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 525,787,965.62% 14.6% 4.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 92.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.