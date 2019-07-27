Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK)’s and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s results

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.87 N/A 0.39 38.65 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.32 N/A 2.56 13.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Empire State Realty OP L.P. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 2.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s potential downside is -3.93% and its consensus price target is $34.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 62.4% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 2.61% 4.45% 1.68% 13.91% 12.08%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has weaker performance than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.