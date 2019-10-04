Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK)’s and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 14 0.00 41.08M 0.39 35.78 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 18 0.00 52.17M 0.31 55.33

Demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Empire State Realty OP L.P. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 295,539,568.35% 0% 0% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 293,750,000.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.48% and 86.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.