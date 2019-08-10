Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK)’s and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s results

This is a contrast between Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|5.37
|N/A
|0.39
|35.78
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|4
|-5.12
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|0.00%
|-6.7%
|-0.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.48% and 54% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-3.3%
|-9.39%
|-9.58%
|-17.29%
|-30.22%
|0.79%
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|-2.28%
|2.67%
|-8.33%
|-14.25%
|-23.31%
|-4.7%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bullish trend while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
