Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK)’s and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s results

This is a contrast between Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.37 N/A 0.39 35.78 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -5.12 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.48% and 54% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bullish trend while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.