Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (ESBA)’s and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM). The two are both REIT – Office companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.06 N/A 0.39 35.45 Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 20 4.85 N/A 0.96 21.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Empire State Realty OP L.P. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.85% and 87.3% respectively. Comparatively, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -5.04% -7.07% -10.33% -8.29% -15.63% -1.62% Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 2.41% 4.42% 0.05% 8.05% 7.21% 22.12%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -1.62% weaker performance while Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has 22.12% stronger performance.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Johns Creek, Georgia.