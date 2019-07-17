Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (ESBA)’s and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s results

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) compete against each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.21 N/A 0.39 39.39 Corporate Office Properties Trust 27 5.20 N/A 0.71 39.62

Demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Corporate Office Properties Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Corporate Office Properties Trust 0.00% 4.9% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Corporate Office Properties Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $23, with potential downside of -13.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.85% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 95.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Corporate Office Properties Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. 1.24% -1.96% -0.56% -3.49% -10.83% 9.32% Corporate Office Properties Trust 2.47% 0.82% 10.67% 7.75% 1.84% 34.14%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. was less bullish than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties. Corporate Office Properties Trust was founded in 1988 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.