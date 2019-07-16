Reviewing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (ESBA)’s and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s results

Both Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) are REIT – Office companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.22 N/A 0.39 39.39 City Office REIT Inc. 12 3.55 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.7%

Analyst Ratings

Empire State Realty OP L.P. and City Office REIT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 City Office REIT Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of City Office REIT Inc. is $12, which is potential -0.91% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and City Office REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.85% and 78.3% respectively. Competitively, City Office REIT Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. 1.24% -1.96% -0.56% -3.49% -10.83% 9.32% City Office REIT Inc. 1.61% 6.11% -0.33% 7.25% 2.92% 16.98%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has weaker performance than City Office REIT Inc.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 6 of the 8 factors City Office REIT Inc.

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (Â“NRAÂ”).