Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

We are contrasting Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 10.00 N/A -7.78 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 highlights Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.82 and it happens to be 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 2.55 beta is the reason why it is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 4.50% and its consensus target price is $6.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was less bullish than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.