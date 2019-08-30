Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.78 N/A -7.78 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 107.09 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility & Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.82 and its 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s 73.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and has 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 33.9% respectively. Insiders owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Vical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.