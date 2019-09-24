Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 3.83 N/A -7.78 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.35 N/A -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.82 beta means Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 182.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $136.83, while its potential upside is 60.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.