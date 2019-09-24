Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|3.83
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|91
|2.35
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
Demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Risk and Volatility
A 2.82 beta means Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 182.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.
Liquidity
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $136.83, while its potential upside is 60.83%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
