Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|5.74
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|91
|2.36
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Risk and Volatility
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.82 beta. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.
Liquidity
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.83 consensus price target and a 60.17% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.
Summary
United Therapeutics Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.