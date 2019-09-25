Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.74 N/A -7.78 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.36 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.82 beta. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.83 consensus price target and a 60.17% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.