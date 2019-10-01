Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.04M -7.78 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 158,296,428.91% -313.7% -215.9% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 71.6%. Insiders held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.