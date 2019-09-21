Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

We are comparing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 182.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta which is 186.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 835.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.