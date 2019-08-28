Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.20 N/A -7.78 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Provention Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 6.3%. Insiders held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.