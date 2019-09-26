Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.70% -215.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The rivals have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.82 shows that Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.