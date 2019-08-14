Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 7.31 N/A -7.78 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Immutep Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares. Insiders held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats Immutep Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.