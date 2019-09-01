Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.41 N/A -7.78 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.51 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 182.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,468.63% and its average target price is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.